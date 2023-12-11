Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Heritage cosmetology students give free haircuts and manicures to elementary students

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Heritage Elementary School students got to step out of the classroom and into the salon chair Monday morning.

The third graders got free manicures, hair styling, and hair cuts from Heritage High School Cosmetology students.

They also got to brush hair and learn how to do roller sets.

The cosmetology students were able to get hands-on, real world experience working with customers.

“I feel like, especially at this age, it’s really good to inspire them and get them thinking, there’s things they can do,” said Jayna Sykes, 12th grade cosmetology student. “You don’t have to be a scientist, or do these crazy things that take so many years. You can do a two year program and get your license.”

The cosmetology class plans to do this event for fifth graders next time.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Colder temperatures are expected overnight.
Tracking calmer conditions for most of this week
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions

Latest News

Heritage High School Cosmetology Event
Heritage High School Cosmetology Event
School delays for Monday, December 11
RCPS Social Media Threat
RCPS Social Media Threat
Logo-Craig County Public Schools
Person associated with Craig Co. Public Schools charged with crimes involving minor