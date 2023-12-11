Heritage cosmetology students give free haircuts and manicures to elementary students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Heritage Elementary School students got to step out of the classroom and into the salon chair Monday morning.

The third graders got free manicures, hair styling, and hair cuts from Heritage High School Cosmetology students.

They also got to brush hair and learn how to do roller sets.

The cosmetology students were able to get hands-on, real world experience working with customers.

“I feel like, especially at this age, it’s really good to inspire them and get them thinking, there’s things they can do,” said Jayna Sykes, 12th grade cosmetology student. “You don’t have to be a scientist, or do these crazy things that take so many years. You can do a two year program and get your license.”

The cosmetology class plans to do this event for fifth graders next time.

