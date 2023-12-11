Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.(Source: Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 via Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Troopers say a baby boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.

The Connecticut State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 91 in Enfield, WFSB reports.

Fransheska Stuart, 30, was driving north when her car veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail, according to state police records. The car rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

Stuart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An infant in the car, identified in state police records as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Isiah was just three days away from turning 1, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Increasing sunshine today with a gusty northwest wind.
Increasing sunshine today with a gusty NW wind
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
Gas pump.
Gas price average in Roanoke under $3.00 per gallon