Lynchburg Mayor pleads with community for answers on unsolved homicides

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg leaders are calling out to the community for help with solving violent crimes.

Mayor Stephanie Reed held a press conference Monday morning to make a call to action.

She along with the Police Chief made a plea for anyone in the city to come forward with information about unsolved homicides.

“If this was your daughter, your son, your sister, your brother, your mother, your father, and you knew there was someone out there with information that could solve these crimes, what would you want them to do?” asked Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “You would absolutely want them to come forward that information. So, that is our ask.”

They were joined by those who have experienced gun violence like the mother of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell and the family of 16-year-old Terrion Marshall.

Kingston was shot and killed while playing video games on his bed.

Terrion was shot to death in his car. Both cases, like many others, remain unsolved.

“A baby who didn’t see his seventh birthday. A teenager who didn’t see his 17th birthday, who won’t see his daughter who just turned one. We have an incredible police department with wonderful detectives who are desperately trying to help these families and we need your help,” added Mayor Reed.

They are asking anyone with information about a crime to submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com or on the P3 app.

Up to a $1,000 reward is available with no questions asked for any tip that may lead to an arrest.

“We understand that there are concerns with safety for people who have information to come forward. We have a means to make sure that folks can do that and stay anonymous,” said Chief Zuidema.

They hope to be able to bring the families closure before the holidays.

“This will be the first Christmas for Shay and Tamesha without their sons. We will never be able to bring these children back for these families, but one thing one thing that our community can give them is closure,” said Mayor Reed.

