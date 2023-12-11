Birthdays
Miracle at Stellina, a fun pop-up bar in Downtown Roanoke

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a fun, new (ish) bar that just popped up in town - that will definitely get you into the holiday spirit.

It’s called Miracle at Stellina, and Stellina isn’t new, but the pop up Miracle bar here in Roanoke is.

Miracle bars can be experienced at locations around the country and even internationally. Each Miracle bar is just a little different, but the merchandise is the same and the proceeds to the sale of it goes to the Seva Foundation which works with local communities around the world to preserve and restore eyesight.

Here @ Home checked out the place, and talked with owner JP Powell about what people can expect.

Miracle at Stellina runs through Dec. 31 and is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

No reservations are taken.

Check out a cool cocktail recipe here:

