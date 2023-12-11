Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Natural Bridge Zoo owner’s attorney, Mario Williams, filed a motion Monday night in federal court for an injunction in the case.

95 animals were seized from the zoo in Rockbridge County in searches that began last Wednesday.

The owner was given 10 days from then to prepare for a civil forfeiture hearing, which Williams says isn’t enough time.

He says they plan to challenge the constitutionality of the searches as well as credibility of the veterinarians involved.

A large part of the warrants described allegations of abuse against the zoo’s elephant., Asha. The elephant was not one of the animals seized last week. Williams says his understanding is she’s being cared for at an off-site location, though he didn’t tell us where that was.

Read the injunction below:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Colder temperatures are expected overnight.
Tracking calmer conditions for most of this week
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions

Latest News

Biomedical Institute Funding
Biomedical Institute Funding
The Roanoke community is calling on city leaders to stop the plans
Roanoke community members call on city leaders to stop Evans Spring development plans
Heritage elementary students get free haircuts
Heritage cosmetology students give free haircuts and manicures to elementary students
Burn Bans Lifted
Burn Bans Lifted