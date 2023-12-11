Police investigate Roanoke City Detention Center death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating the death of a Roanoke City Detention Center resident that occurred on Monday.

Police say the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting routine rounds in the detention center at 5:07 a.m. when a resident was found unresponsive.

Deputies began CPR and alerted medical staff. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and pronounced the individual dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the death, but say there are no indications of homicide or suicide.

The remains of the individual have been sent for autopsy, according to police,

