Police investigate Roanoke City Detention Center death

(WALB)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating the death of a Roanoke City Detention Center resident that occurred on Monday.

Police say the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting routine rounds in the detention center at 5:07 a.m. when a resident was found unresponsive.

Deputies began CPR and alerted medical staff. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and pronounced the individual dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the death, but say there are no indications of homicide or suicide.

The remains of the individual have been sent for autopsy, according to police,

