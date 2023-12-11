Roanoke community members call on city leaders to stop Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A landscaping consultant is finalizing development plans for the Evans Spring area in Roanoke. Roanoke City council announced plans to revitalize the area back in June 2022.

Ever since, it’s been met with strong opposition from the community.

The Evans Spring area next to Interstate 581 has sat vacant for years. A consultant created plans to use the 150 acres of land for commercial space, more housing and accessible parks. But community members say those plans could negatively impact residents in Northwest.

The group ‘Friends of Evans Spring’ is calling on city leaders to stop the development plans and vote against rezoning. One speaker at a rally on the steps of City Hall explained a commercial development so close to Northwest could push homeowners out and take away the needed green space. .

“We want to give them the opportunity to reduce the heat that comes into that neighborhood and that can’t be done unless the largest section that’s left available is left alone,” Mac McCadden said.

The land is privately owned, but Roanoke City Council will ultimately vote on the final development plans. Council member Luke Priddy attended Monday’s rally to show his support for the community’s concerns.

“We have to consider the rights of the people who own the property, they have the right to develop it as it’s currently zoned,” Priddy said. “But my statement has always been that any change should only be a benefit to the neighborhood, and I don’t know that these plans are.”

The City of Roanoke selected consultant Land Planning Design Associates to come up with a potential plan of how the landowners can use the space. The City responded to WDBJ7′s request for comment with a statement.

“The property in question, including the spring is privately owned. No development project has been proposed or is being considered by the City. The City retained a consulting team to engage with the property owners, surrounding neighborhood and other stakeholders in development of a plan for the future use of this private property. The consultant team has completed their work and recently presented before the Council. Their recommendations include a plan that preserves or restores nearly half of the property including Evans Spring and the entirety of the stream and riparian corridor traversing the property, minimizes traffic impacts to the adjoining neighborhood, creates entrepreneurial opportunities for area residents, accommodates opportunities to add hundreds of homes and apartments to the community, and enables the creation of more than 3,500 jobs and nearly $3 billion in economic activity over a 20 period. The next steps in the planning process are being finalized and will likely include public hearings and review by the Planning Commission prior to consideration for approval by City Council,” The City of Roanoke said.

But some residents say the project benefits of revitalizing the area are not worth the cost of the environment.

“It’s just a beautiful sight to see nature at its best, and just the thought of it to be disassembled because somebody thinks redeveloping the area and putting up brick and mortar and all this other craziness is a great idea, it’s very upsetting,” Dorothy Owsley said.

People at Monday’s rally said they want the land to be used for public parks, and not commercial development. The consultant told WDBJ7 the final concept plan should be done by the end of December., where City Council will vote on it.

