Roanoke non-profit featured in NFL My Cleats My Cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In today’s good news here at home NFL Players and sportscasters are going beyond the game to show their support for causes they believe in. CBS Sportscaster James Brown chose to help a local non-profit here at home - Straight Street.

“My Cause My Cleats” is a program driven by the NFL to showcase their charitable endeavors to bolster communities nationwide, not limited to their playing areas but extending to their hometowns and regions in need.

This distinctive effort allows players to demonstrate their creativity by designing custom shoes, which are then auctioned off, with the entirety of the proceeds directed toward various charitable foundations.

“I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it, especially to support Straight Street,” Brown remarked enthusiastically, emphasizing his commitment to making a positive impact.

Brown is participating for the first time this year, and says Straight Street immediately came to his mind. The initiative is not merely about sport but represents a collective effort to amplify charitable causes and initiatives that foster a stronger, more caring society.

“What Straight Street is doing in the Roanoke area, and even beyond, is certainly very well worth supporting,” said Brown. “It reflects an abundance of love and caring and our hearts. Shame on us as a people if we just sit back and kind of complain, and you know about what may be going on in the world today. But we’re not actively engaged. We need to be and Straight Street welcomes that kind of support.”

According to the website Straight Street’s mission is “to provide a positive Christian environment where at-risk* youth can go and obtain the necessary skills and training needed to mature and to discover God’s Divine plan for their lives.”

