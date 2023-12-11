Roanoke’s first composting facility is opening in January

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The concept of composting may seem simple – turning waste into valuable soil. But a new local business is highlighting the benefit it has on our environment.

In Roanoke, a green initiative is taking root, led by Davey Stewards, aiming to revolutionize the community’s approach to food waste. His journey started five years ago, cultivating gardens using compost from his kitchen leftovers, sparking an ambitious vision to transform the broader area’s organic waste into fertile soil.

“The idea developed that well, if I’m making a little bit of compost here, and there’s a tractor maybe I could start composting everybody’s food waste in the area and collect it and make good soil in the end for everybody’s garden,” said Stewards.

Stewards’ mission is simple yet profound: converting food waste into nutrient-rich soil by harnessing technology and community involvement. Teaming up with Craig Coker, a licensed solid waste manager.

“We take what you put into the trash can and turn it into into a valuable soil,” explained Coker.

The duo says Star City Compost is the first compost facility in Roanoke City. They intend to divert food scraps from landfills where it releases a harmful greenhouse gas.

“By the time they extend the landfill’s gas collection system. The food waste is already decomposed into methane, which is just adding to the climate change problem.”

Star City Compost will pick up your food waste for 25 dollars a month or you can drop it off at a designated location for 10 dollars a month.

The scraps will be dumped it into a bunker and mixed with woodchips. They will pump oxygen into it and the finished product will be soil.

“Now that can be mixed into the soil in a vegetable garden. It could be spread on the turf grass on the lawn with a regular fertilizer spreader or it can be spread in a farm field before crops are planted or wild crops are in the ground,” added Coker.

The mission is to empower the community to embrace sustainability.

“It is just wanting to see people grow big gardens, and when they see people connect with their food and plants in a way that’s more meaningful. And the key to growing healthy plants is to have really good healthy soil,” explained Stewards.

The seeds of change have been planted with hopes of creating a more sustainable future one compost heap at a time. Click here to learn more.

