Suspect charged with child pornography crimes in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has outlined the charges against a person who was associated with Craig County Public Schools, but was not an employee of the school district.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a child pornography case against the suspect, whose name has not been released, but is charged with one count of attempt to possess child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of unlawful recording of a minor.

Investigators say the incident that led to the charges occurred at a home in Craig County, and not on school property, but CCPS was notified, as the suspect worked for a contractor at the school. The suspect has been banned from school property.

