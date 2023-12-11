Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Suspect charged with child pornography crimes in Craig County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has outlined the charges against a person who was associated with Craig County Public Schools, but was not an employee of the school district.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a child pornography case against the suspect, whose name has not been released, but is charged with one count of attempt to possess child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of unlawful recording of a minor.

Investigators say the incident that led to the charges occurred at a home in Craig County, and not on school property, but CCPS was notified, as the suspect worked for a contractor at the school. The suspect has been banned from school property.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Had a burst of snow move through the area last night and early this morning.
Drying out, but strong winds remain
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions

Latest News

Full Forecast: Trending Calmer After Today
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in Roanoke County on October 27, 2023
Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor sentenced to jail time
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 11, 2023
Gas pump.
Gas price average in Roanoke under $3.00 per gallon