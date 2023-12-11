Birthdays
Tips to communicate holiday wishes with loved ones

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, Certified Holistic Sexuality Educator Lauren Rogers explains it is not selfish to ask for what you want.

Lauren Rogers is the owner of Sex Ed For You and she explains it is all about communication.

It is not selfish to be direct and ask for what you want; instead it could draw you closer to loved ones, Rogers said.

Listen to the full interview to better put this act of communication into practice.

