Woman killed in Saturday crash

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Police say Elaine C. Harper, 79, was driving a Hyundai Tucson SUV on I-77 in Bland County when she went off the right side of the interstate and down an embankment. The crash was in a construction zone between the 62 and 63 mile markers.

Harper died at the scene, according to police.

