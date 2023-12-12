Adopt an angel from the Hope Center this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hope Center in Roanoke is providing food and gifts to local children this holiday season.

The non-profit sets up a hope tree every year as part of their “Christmas for Kids” program. This will be the seventh year the Hope Center has created a hope tree for children in the community.

Each leaf on the tree has a child’s name on it, and the gifts they hope Santa will get them for Christmas this year.

Anyone can pick a name to adopt an angel, and drop off a gift for that child.

The hope tree has been emptied twice this year - but there are still plenty of leaves that can be picked.

Children will receive their gifts at the Hope Center’s annual Christmas party on December 23. They will open them at home with their parents.

“This is one way we make sure we not only give them a gift; we give them an opportunity to have some fun.” said Darlene Lewis, the director at the Hope Center. “When you see their faces on the day here at the party, it makes everything that we do worthwhile. Everything.”

It’s a Christmas party unique to one of our Hometowns.

“Hip-hop Santa Claus will be here again this year,” added Lewis. “We opened the door, and the kids... just their faces, it was magic. For two hours, we get to spend two of the greatest hours of the holiday.”

The Hope Center is still accepting donors to adopt an angel this holiday season.

“I’m asking for the help, for people to come out and realize that this is the season to give. And it’s not about the Hope Center, it’s all about the children,” explained Lewis.

Donations are due Wednesday, December 20. Darlene said the Hope Center also accepts money donations, where they will buy toys for children with the donated money.

“If you don’t want to shop, we would be more than happy to do it for you. Because if you could just know how fulfilling that is to do that, the kids have a really great time.”

Lewis is grateful for the sponsors who have helped make Christmas for Kids possible. She thanks NNEO and TAP for being the biggest sponsors this year, and Carrabba’s for sponsoring food.

