AGING IN PLACE: Helping to keep senior drivers safe while behind the wheel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Seniors are among the safest drivers on the road, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, and there is no set age for someone to stop driving.

But if a loved one is reaching an advanced age, it’s probably important to have a conversation about how they’re feeling about driving.

Tywanna Tinsley with AAA Mid-Atlantic offer some tips on how to have “the talk” with a senior:

-- Avoid an “intervention”

-- Communicate openly and respectfully

-- Never make assumptions about their driving

-- Have them take the “Drivers 65 Plus” 15 question self-assessment

If you are worried about a loved one and their capacity to safely continue driving, here are some signs to look for:

--Driver is involved in multiple crashes, “near misses,” and have new dents in their vehicle

--Two or more traffic tickets or warnings in the last two years

--Comments from neighbors or friends about their driving

-- Anxiety about driving at night

-- Health issues involving vision, hearing, and mobility

Tinsley also recommends for “Roadwise Driver for Seniors,” an online program that could earn drivers a discount on auto insurance.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.