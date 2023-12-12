AGING IN PLACE: Helping to keep senior drivers safe while behind the wheel
The US Census Bureau says the 70 and older population is expected to reach 53 million by 2030
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Seniors are among the safest drivers on the road, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, and there is no set age for someone to stop driving.
But if a loved one is reaching an advanced age, it’s probably important to have a conversation about how they’re feeling about driving.
Tywanna Tinsley with AAA Mid-Atlantic offer some tips on how to have “the talk” with a senior:
-- Avoid an “intervention”
-- Communicate openly and respectfully
-- Never make assumptions about their driving
-- Have them take the “Drivers 65 Plus” 15 question self-assessment
If you are worried about a loved one and their capacity to safely continue driving, here are some signs to look for:
--Driver is involved in multiple crashes, “near misses,” and have new dents in their vehicle
--Two or more traffic tickets or warnings in the last two years
--Comments from neighbors or friends about their driving
-- Anxiety about driving at night
-- Health issues involving vision, hearing, and mobility
Tinsley also recommends for “Roadwise Driver for Seniors,” an online program that could earn drivers a discount on auto insurance.
