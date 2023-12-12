Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

AGING IN PLACE: Helping to keep senior drivers safe while behind the wheel

The US Census Bureau says the 70 and older population is expected to reach 53 million by 2030
AAA MId-Atlantic offers guidelines for having "the talk" with older loved ones about their...
AAA MId-Atlantic offers guidelines for having "the talk" with older loved ones about their driving(AAA Mid-Atlantic)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Seniors are among the safest drivers on the road, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, and there is no set age for someone to stop driving.

But if a loved one is reaching an advanced age, it’s probably important to have a conversation about how they’re feeling about driving.

Tywanna Tinsley with AAA Mid-Atlantic offer some tips on how to have “the talk” with a senior:

-- Avoid an “intervention”

-- Communicate openly and respectfully

-- Never make assumptions about their driving

-- Have them take the “Drivers 65 Plus” 15 question self-assessment

If you are worried about a loved one and their capacity to safely continue driving, here are some signs to look for:

--Driver is involved in multiple crashes, “near misses,” and have new dents in their vehicle

--Two or more traffic tickets or warnings in the last two years

--Comments from neighbors or friends about their driving

-- Anxiety about driving at night

-- Health issues involving vision, hearing, and mobility

Tinsley also recommends for “Roadwise Driver for Seniors,” an online program that could earn drivers a discount on auto insurance.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
HNN File
Woman killed in Saturday crash
We could see some rain as we head toward Sunday.
A dry week ahead with seasonable temperatures
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing

Latest News

Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police presence exists at Vinton gun store
The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks December 13-14. Head outside after midnight, find a dark...
Tuesday December 12, Morning FastCast
Monday Evening Update
Affordable Housing Coming to Roanoke
Affordable Housing Coming to Roanoke