Don’t miss the strongest meteor shower of the year Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Geminid meteor shower, considered the one of the best meteor showers of the year, peaks late Wednesday. Viewing conditions look to be ideal, with clear skies and limited light pollution from the moon.

The Geminid shower begun Nov. 19 and will last until Christmas Eve, but is reaching its peak Dec. 13 through 14. The meteors originate from an orbiting Asteroid named 200 Phaethon. On average, the meteors travel 79,000 miles per hour, or 22 miles per second.

Under perfect viewing conditions, the shower could produce 120 meteors per hour. Most people will likely spot dozens of shooting stars every hour.

VIEWING CONDITIONS

The Geminid meteor shower is known for producing a variety of colorful shooting stars, such as yellow, green or purple. The best time to view the shower is between midnight and dawn Thursday, but increased activity will start around 8-9 p.m. Wednesday.

Stargazing Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

High pressure will keep us dry and clear for most of the week. A lack of clouds will send temperatures into the 20s early Thursday, so you’re going to want to bundle up before you head out to do any stargazing.

Tuesday night’s New Moon means that light pollution from the moon will be at a minimum.

Current Moon Phase:

HOW TO GET THE BEST VIEW

There’s not a specific direction the meteors will come from, so our best advice is to look up!

Geminid Peaking (WDBJ7 Weather)

Here’s some other viewing tips:

Look for darkness - Try to get away from city or neighborhood lights to find the darkest part of the sky. Turn off your phone - Looking at a bright screen could hinder your ability to see the meteors. Bundle up - Dress warm because you might be outside for a while.

