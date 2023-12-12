Experts encourage getting your flu shot as Virginia pediatric hospitalizations spike

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Influenza cases are on the rise and health experts are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot before the holiday gatherings begin.

On top of the flu spreading, there’s also strep cases, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) going around. Hospitals in Southwest Virginia are seeing more pediatric hospitalizations as these illnesses continue to spread.

Health experts say getting a flu or COVID shot could help protect our most vulnerable populations. RSV cases are on the rise in younger children, but the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District director explained the vaccine supply isn’t matching up with the increasing demand.

“It’s been extremely difficult for families to get it,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said. “The challenge is that we really only have a window before the season starts to try and get children vaccinated.”

Dr. Morrow explained children under the age of two are disproportionately harmed by infections.

“Any family that is concerned about an intractable cough, about fever that’s not responding to Tylenol or Motrin, they should talk to their provider and make sure that their child is getting the care that they need,” Dr. Morrow said.

More children are being hospitalized with respiratory illnesses. Dr. Christopher Pierce, interim chair of pediatric at Carilion Children’s, explained it’s a concerning spike before we’ve hit peak flu season.

“Flu is certainly on an uptick at this point,” Dr. Pierce said. “I’d be hopeful that we’re going to have a dip in the RSV to give us a little bit of time to recover for the flu season.”

Virginia has a moderate level of influenza activity, but Dr. Pierce explained germs can spread faster among kids.

“They love to share germs and they don’t know how to cover their mouth when they’re coughing or sneezing,” Dr. Pierce said.

Both health experts agree, the best way to protect yourself and your kids is to get a flu shot before sickness strikes.

“The circulating strains that are identified are the strains that are covered in the flu shot,” Dr. Morrow said. “So far it looks like we’re going to have a very good match this year, so that’s encouraging news.”

”I think [vaccines] really impact the hospitalizations,” Dr. Pierce said. “Even if the child does get the flu or COVID, the number of children hospitalized who have been vaccinated is much smaller than those that are not vaccinated.”

RSV vaccines are in low supply across the country and in Virginia, but health experts say you should still ask your child’s provider is one is available.

The health department is also reminding everyone they have flu and COVID vaccines available for anyone who wants to get one before the holidays.

