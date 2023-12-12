Fire officials urge caution as burn bans lift across our hometowns

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As burn bans ease across our hometowns, Bedford County fire officials are sounding a note of caution.

Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George III is stressing the importance of fire safety in preventing incidents that can lead to property damage and endanger lives. He says there is a need for vigilance to curb the risk of fire incidents because leaf accumulation during the fall season creates a higher potential for fire to spread rapidly.

George III says that when starting a fire, it’s crucial to move a significant distance—around twenty feet—away from homes and any nearby structures. This distancing is aimed at preventing accidental fire from spreading to properties nearby.

In extinguishing the fire, he advised using ample water. Additionally, it’s essential to cover the fire with dirt and clear leaf debris to control and contain the spread.

George III highlighted the need for heightened awareness during this season of increased leaf fall: “Most people don’t want to burn their own house down. Most people don’t want to burn their neighbor’s house down. But if you do want to burn a fire in your yard especially with all of the leaf accumulation, just with it being fall and everything dropping, we have the opportunity for that fire to get away from us.”

Concluding his safety recommendations, George III urged people to make sure the area was entirely cool before leaving. Even a small ember can reignite a fire if not completely extinguished.

The Bedford County Fire Officials’ advice comes as a proactive measure to encourage responsible fire management practices, ensuring the safety of residents and protecting properties during a period of heightened fire risk.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.