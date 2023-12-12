Birthdays
Elementary school students treated after allergic reactions

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Five students from Central Elementary School in Amherst County were taken for medical treatment Tuesday after experiencing allergic reactions.

Seven students experienced reactions to something they ingested at school, according to Amherst County Public Schools. School administration notified Emergency Services and the families of the affected students.

Of the seven affected students, five sought treatment, with two being taken by Amherst County EMS and three taken by their parents.

Amherst County Public Schools reports the school division is working with Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation to determine the cause of the illness, saying, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

