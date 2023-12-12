Birthdays
Fries Fiddler’s Convention cancelled after 56 years

(Amaiya Howard)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fries Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) announced Monday that the annual Fiddler’s Convention has been cancelled after 56 years.

The cause of the closure is reportedly due to time restraints and financial constraints, according to the FVFD.

The convention was a fundraising opportunity for the FVFD, so they encourage community members to consider making donations or other means of support.

Following is an excerpt from the press release posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many who eagerly await this annual gathering. The Fiddler’s Convention has become a cherished tradition, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within our community. We share in your disappointment and assure you that this decision was made after exploring all available options and considering expert guidance.”

Read the full press release below:

