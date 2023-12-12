Green Book plaques dedicated to two historical sites in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two historic sites in Danville now have plaques that tell the story of how they helped African Americans in the 20th century.

The historical marker on Holbrook Street tells a story about the first neighborhood in Danville for African American doctors, lawyers, and other professionals.

The one just up the road is for the Yancey House and Grasty Library.

Both sites were featured in the Green Book - a travel guide for African Americans heading north during the Jim Crow era of segregation. It listed safe places to go such as gas stations, restaurants and places to stay – like the Yancey House.

“It was sort of like what we would call today a rooming house,” said Bethann West James, Interim President of the Mary B. Anthony House. “You could come here and rent a room, spend the night, or get a hot meal. Because of it being listed in the Green Book, it was also identified as a safe space for African Americans to sleep and have a meal while traveling through or to Danville.”

The Danville community came together to celebrate the plaque dedication with an unveiling ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The two historical markers now have a Green Book plaque attached to their posts.

“I think that it’s important for us to understand as a people how resilient we were, how we trusted each other, and how we protected each other so that we can come back and be community again, or enhance our community,” added James.

“It’s very important because we can leave a legacy for all children about what happened in the past and how we have progressed to the future,” said Cynthia Polk, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member.

The Yancey House is now home to the local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“It also helps encourage our young people to know this is who we are, and we’re proud of that,” said Gayle Hunt Breakley, Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. member. “Danville, Virginia is proud of this house and what it stands for in this community.”

A museum with more history about the sites will open at the Yancey House in the spring.

