James Madison introduces new head football coach, Bob Chesney

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When Bob Chesney finally checked his phone this morning and saw 400 texts and 40 voicemails waiting for him, he knew what that meant.

“The world cares about JMU football,” said the new head football coach at James Madison. “That’s what it told me, and I promise to give this team every single thing I got, every single day that I am here, each and every day. The future begins now. I want to thank you, and go Dukes.”

The 46-year-old will now be tasked to lead the Dukes into this next era, as the ninth head coach in program history.

Chesney has been a head coach elsewhere for 14 years, most recently at FCS contender Holy Cross, and that experience was paramount for outgoing athletic director Jeff Bourne.

“We were looking for a head coach from the start, and the reason that we believe that so strongly is that this is a tough profession,” said Bourne, who will depart JMU this spring. “A head football coach in today’s industry has to wear a lot of hats, and they have to do a lot of things well, and frankly I can’t afford for on-the-job training.”

Chesney went 44-21 with the Crusaders, and watched from afar as JMU dominated the FCS ranks in the CAA.

That impression only improved with the program’s recent success in the Sun Belt.

“Watching those guys play, and seeing it year, after year, after year, there was something special here,” said Chesney. “The energy here—when you watch a game in this stadium, there is something different about that. I understood what caliber of player comes here. I understood what caliber of student-athlete comes here, and as we talk about the ‘everything’ university, that’s my job is to make sure of that.”

Fresh off an 11-1 season and a bowl game appearance, the cupboard is far from bare at JMU.

Chesney’s task now is to keep that momentum churning as the Dukes officially become full-time members of the FBS.

“We just need to identify some issues, correct those, identify the strengths, build on those, and continue to advance and accelerate this program,” said Chesney.

