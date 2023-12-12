Johnny King and Friends bring the blues this Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families rock into the holidays, there’s no better escape from the Christmas stress than a night of music.

You can find your groove with the blues as Johnny King and Silent Partners make stops around commonwealth during the Virginia Opry’s Christmas with the Case of the Blues tour.

The performances will feature Johnny King and the legendary rhythm section Tony “TC” Coleman, and Russell Jackson.

The tour will be making stops at the Tin Pan in Richmond, 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke, The Rapture in Charlottesville and the Natural Bridge Hotel in Natural Bridge.

Watch their live performance below:

