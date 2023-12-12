Birthdays
Toys stolen from Toys for Tots donation bin in Danville

Toys for Tots Theft-Danville
Toys for Tots Theft-Danville(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating the theft of the contents of a Toys for Tots donation bin.

The theft took place at Planet Fitness in the 3300 block of Riverside Drive. Investigators are looking for a female believed to be responsible.

Police say Monday, December 4, the female lied about who she was, to take the contents of the donation bin from the business. The theft was discovered when the official Toys for Tots representative arrived a week later and the toys were gone.

The female left the scene in a white four-door Chevrolet sedan, driven by a Black male, according to police, who don’t know the license plate number of the car.

Car used by woman believed to have stolen toys for Toys for Tots donation bin in Danville
Car used by woman believed to have stolen toys for Toys for Tots donation bin in Danville(Danville PD)

The Danville Police Department advises businesses to “be aware of who is picking up donations, and to confirm their information and association with the charity before allowing them to leave with any items.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

