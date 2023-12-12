Birthdays
Roanoke Ballet Theatre Gets Ready for The Nutcracker

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Ballet Theatre is a local nonprofit dedicated to enriching Roanoke and surrounding communities with the beautiful art of classical ballet and the inspiration the arts provide.

RBT is led by executive director, Sandra Meythaler and artistic director, Rolando Sarabia.

RBT will be presenting the beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker at the Jefferson Center. Company dancers Catherine Sperduto and Carolin (Cari) Koepplin join us on Here @ Home to talk about their roles, why this is such a magical show for all generations, and when you can see the show.

The Show is at the Jefferson Saturday Dec 16th at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec 17th at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets through the Jefferson Center: https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/the-nutcracker

