Roanoke creates 2-million-dollar affordable housing fund

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke city officials are taking steps toward bringing more affordable housing units to the area, but they understand this isn’t something they can do alone.

“Affordable housing crisis isn’t just a Roanoke thing. It’s a regional issue. It’s a state issue. It’s a nationwide issue,” said Curtis Thompson, Vice President of Financial Services for Total Action for Progress, also known as TAP.

The city has created a 2-million-dollar housing fund and the money came from the federal pandemic relief fund it received.

“With COVID it became more of a crisis issue. And again, this is just the step that the city is taking with us, hoping to try to do what we can to eliminate some of those issues,” explained Thompson.

Many households that rent in Roanoke are using half of their income to pay for housing.

“It’s a pretty severe amount of stress that’s put on a lot of families in the city. So that we hope that creating more housing units throughout the spectrum of affordability will help with that,” said Chris Chittum, the Executive Director of Community Development and Place Making.

The city has partnered with TAP to provide loans with lower interest rates for developers.

Developers will then use that money to build affordable housing units.

“Once we have the initial influx of the $2 million, our grant writers myself, we would get busy calling up or applying the foundation’s other Treasury resources, state resources so that we can add money to this, again, so that we can incentivize developers who will want to take advantage of some of these low interest rates, so that we could have more affordable, portable housing in the valley,” explained Thompson.

The city says that 2 million is just the initial investment and is hoping to get additional funds from the government and other entities interested in helping.

This is the first time the city has done this. Officials hope it will spread statewide.

“Hopefully we’re going to grow and again, we can’t do a whole lot about national issues, but taking care of what we can here in the Valley. It’s a great first step and I think long term this could be something that’s transferred throughout the state if we make this work,” said Thompson.

City officials say this plan was adopted three years ago and now they can finally take action. They hope it will start solving the housing issue here in the valley.

