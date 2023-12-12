Salem names new city manager

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem has hired a new city manager.

Christopher Dorsey currently lives in Chattanooga and has served as the chief administrator in four Tennessee cities and towns.

Members of Salem City Council approved his appointment on a unanimous vote Monday evening.

Dorsey will be the seventh manager to lead Salem since 1968 when it became an independent city. He takes over on January 2.

He follows Jay Taliaferro who retired in November after 32 years with the city and four as city manager.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.