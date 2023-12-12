Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Salem names new city manager

Salem City Council appoints new City Manager
Salem City Council appoints new City Manager(City of Salem)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem has hired a new city manager.

Christopher Dorsey currently lives in Chattanooga and has served as the chief administrator in four Tennessee cities and towns.

Members of Salem City Council approved his appointment on a unanimous vote Monday evening.

Dorsey will be the seventh manager to lead Salem since 1968 when it became an independent city. He takes over on January 2.

He follows Jay Taliaferro who retired in November after 32 years with the city and four as city manager.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Colder temperatures are expected overnight.
Tracking calmer conditions for most of this week
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard

Latest News

The Hope Center in Roanoke brought back its Hope Tree this holiday season.
Adopt an angel from the Hope Center this holiday season
Biomedical Institute Funding
Biomedical Institute Funding
The Roanoke community is calling on city leaders to stop the plans
Roanoke community members call on city leaders to stop Evans Spring development plans
Heritage elementary students get free haircuts
Heritage cosmetology students give free haircuts and manicures to elementary students