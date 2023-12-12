Birthdays
Three hospitalized after three vehicle crash in Christiansburg

Montgomery Co. Crash
Montgomery Co. Crash(Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hospitalized after a three vehicle crash in Christiansburg Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Roanoke Street and Dunlap Drive.

Firefighters say three vehicles sustained major damage, with one vehicle flipped on its roof.

Three people were transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to firefighters.

Roanoke Street was temporarily closed in both directions while crews cleaned up the scene, but the street has since been reopened.

