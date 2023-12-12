Birthdays
Veterinarian talks symptoms, concerns over mysterious dog disease

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs across the country are battling a mysterious respiratory disease. Infected pups experience a severe cough and other symptoms, but there are still more questions than answers about the outbreak.

No cases have been reported in Virginia as of mid-December, but experts are urging dog owners to keep on top of the latest updates.

Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Associate Professor Dr. Mark Freeman joined Here @ Home to explain more about the concerns over the disease and how you can keep your pets protected.

