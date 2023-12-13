Birthdays
The Book Lady visits Brosville Elementary on journey to donate one million books

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jennifer Williams, better known as The Book Lady, is back at it again on her journey to donate one million books.

Tuesday morning, Williams brought books to hand out to all 233 students at Brosville Elementary School.

The giveaway put her at a total of 139,306 books donated since she started in 2017.

“It’s so much harder to go back and relearn or learn something as we age,” said Jennifer Williams, The Book Lady. “Starting out with books as a young reader, and things like that, are all important.”

After being a teacher in the southside area for 28 years, she noticed a need to raise the literacy rate for young people.

“I saw that they had no books. They wanted to keep books. They would want to reread good stories. So, rather than complain about it, I just decided I would make it my mission to see that whoever wanted books got books,” added Williams.

Williams says that although books have doubled in price from last year to this year, her mission to spread the love of reading will continue.

“When I watch the joy of people getting a book, the kids today, the kids next month, whoever it is, I’m like, I can do this one more day. I can do this one more time,” explained Williams.

Even with the occasional donations, she is now working three jobs just to keep up with buying the books.

“There are moments where I think, I’m not even at 104,000. A million is a long way away. Then, I think to myself, if I work hard today, I’m a little step closer. I’m just going to keep working at it,” said Williams.

Next month, she will treat Park Avenue Elementary School students with books in Danville. She will then visit Chatham Elementary School and Tunstall Middle School.

Books can be sent to P.O. Box 10907 Danville, Virginia 24543.

More ways to help with her one million book journey can be found on the Joy of Reading Facebook page.

