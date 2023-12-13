EARLY YEARS: “Toy Like Me” at Roanoke College continuing tradition of making Christmas brighter for kids with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”20% of the population has a disability and there weren’t any toys to represent that,” says Roanoke College Professor and Toy Like Me leader Frances McCutcheon.

The mission to change that started in McCutcheon’s class at Roanoke College in 2016.

This Christmas, they have $4,000 worth of toys that’ll be given away.

Carilion Clinic gives the Toy Like Me program requests for dolls with certain conditions-- then given to young patients.

“They give me male or female. They give me the age. They give me the race, if that matters for matching a Barbie or Disney princess or something like that, and they tell me put in a G-tube. Put in a trach. There’s an abdominal scar. There’s a heart scar. Has curly hair,” says McCutcheon.

A lot of Santa’s helpers make it all happen, including student volunteers.

It’s a passion this student shares with his mom, who taught kids with disabilities.

“I’ve always been exposed to that when I was really young, so it’s been really heartening to see that Roanoke College has an opportunity for me to get involved to do something I was passionate about when I was younger,” says Roanoke College student and volunteer Tim Hoffstaetter.

“The smiles on their face just brings me so much joy that you may not get on a college campus,” says Roanoke College student and volunteer Gavin Reece.

McCutcheon says she’s encouraged that toy manufacturers are creating more inclusive toys.

“Now Mattel with wheelchairs. Mattel putting Barbies with prosthetics. Hearing aids,” says McCutcheon.

It’s her wish this Christmas that these toys won’t just be played with by kids with disabilities, but by kids of ALL abilities.

“Kids might say, oh this is cool for my collection. But this is cool for my friend at school. This is cool to have a friend or a toy like my friend at school,” says McCutcheon.

Toy Like Me is year round. The get requests for adapted toys for kids’ birthdays, surgery days and other occasions. So, if you can’t make a donation right now, you can any time of the year.

If you’d like to donate, here’s the link.

One side note, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are doing its annual teddy bear toss on Saturday, December 16th.

McCutcheon says they’ll be getting some toys from that event to modify for kids.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.