Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police investigate burglary at Vinton tactical store
Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations
This model brings us some heavier rain Sunday into Monday.
Sunny weather continues as we look toward Sunday’s rain
No crime after all: Toys for Tots “theft” was misunderstanding
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments, Tuesday, Dec....
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023....
Safer eyedrops will require new FDA powers and resources, experts say
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia
Dolls with hearing aids, G-tubes and wheelchairs allow young patients to play with toys that...
EARLY YEARS: Toy Like Me to distribute $4,000 worth of adapted toys this Christmas