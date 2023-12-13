Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations
Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police investigate burglary at Vinton tactical store
Models are not in agreement with Sunday's rain system.
Sunny weather continues as we look toward Sunday’s rain
court documents
Search warrants show police found murder victim’s missing truck
Montgomery Co. Crash
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Christiansburg

Latest News

Virginia-Made Gifts Available for Christmas
Virginia-Made Gifts Available for Christmas
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
The Fed is continuing to hold interest rates steady amid positive economic signs, could rate...
Are interest rate cuts ahead?
A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash.
Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says