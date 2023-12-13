Lynchburg councilman Misjuns receives backlash at council meeting Tuesday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The drama continues with a Lynchburg city councilman. He was the target of some public backlash at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Councilman Martin Misjuns was censured by his fellow council members late last month for his recent behavior.

Embattled Lynchburg councilman Martin Misjuns was once again the target of public outcry.

Kelsey Molseed said that a little over a week ago she responded to one of councilman Misjuns online posts because she felt his language was “divisive” and “harmful”.

“He responded really, really quickly by saying quote, “haven’t you been attacking people’s families for years”?,”said Molseed.

Molseed says she was baffled by his comment and that Misjuns demonizes people who disagree with him.

Later in her comment, Molseed said she received lots of messages from people who were appalled by his response to her.

She then encouraged the council to remove him completely.

“Some have even advised in this and other context that I should be careful interacting with him, indicating to me that some members of our community are actually afraid of his penchant for retaliation. To their point it appears that he does keep note of the names of people who complain against them. If public fear isn’t enough cause to remove someone from council then I don’t know what it is. I am urging you to expel him in whatever ways are legally allowed so that you can get back to what matters and focus on the needs of the city.”

Misjuns had no response to Molseed’s comment.

This censure doesn’t remove Misjuns from the council and he is still allowed to vote. He could have to pay a fine equal to one month of his council salary, which is roughly $830.

