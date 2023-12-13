Birthdays
National Wreaths Across America Day to be held in Salem

A day to remember the fallen, and honor service members.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “National Wreaths Across America Day” is Saturday, December 16. The mission of “Wreaths Across America” is to remember, honor and teach others about the lives and sacrifices of our nation’s service members.

East Hill and East Hill North Cemeteries in Salem, will be the site of a wreath-laying ceremony. Salem will join more than 3,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, the Fort Lewis Chapter NSDAR sponsorship group raised funds for the placement of about 156 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.

A brief ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, December 16 with the wreath placement following.

U.S. Congressman Ben Cline as well as Veterans, active service members and families are set to be in attendance.

