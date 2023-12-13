Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Pet Talk: How to keep your pets safe from Christmas trees

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing from 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond from the Roanoke Valley SPCA for some tips about how to keep your pets safe from Christmas trees.

Watch the video for the interview!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations
Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police investigate burglary at Vinton tactical store
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
WATCH: Names released of two arrested in connection with fentanyl ingested by elementary students
Models are not in agreement with Sunday's rain system.
Sunny weather continues as we look toward Sunday’s rain
Montgomery Co. Crash
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Christiansburg

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Canine Influenza
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Traveling with anxious pets
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Winter weather tips for outdoor cats
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
November is Pet Cancer Awareness Month