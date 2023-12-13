Roanoke elementary school cuts ribbon on additional space

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morningside Elementary School in Roanoke cut the ribbon Tuesday on some additional space.

Leaders from Roanoke City Public Schools and the city of Roanoke came together to unveil a new two-story addition to the school. The fresh space will include five new classrooms, as well as new speech, reading and counseling areas, according to Principal Megan Arthur.

“I think that it adds a lot to the community, because it shows that we care and are invested in the future of our children and that we want to make sure they have the best place to learn and to grow.”

Arthur also thanked the Morningside team for its positivity and flexibility through the process of adding the space.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.