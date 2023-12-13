Shop Local Showcase - Red Rooster Coffee

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have to buy for someone who loves coffee - we have some great gift ideas.

Local coffee roaster, Red Rooster Coffee, has lots of specials running right now that would make perfect gifts and stocking stuffers.

Grace McCutchan, Director of Coffee Education, joins us on Here @ Home to go over some of their most popular coffee blends, as well as their 12 Days of Coffee Specials.

You can find more online here

