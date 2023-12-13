‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plans to bring two of Washington D.C.’s pro sports teams to Virginia.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin will announce a $2 billion entertainment district in Alexandria at Potomac Yard.

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Gov. Youngkin said.

The district will feature an arena for both the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards, a Monumental Sports Network media studio, a Wizards practice facility, hotels, restaurants, and retail.

