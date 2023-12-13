Birthdays
‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones, left, and Bilal Coulibaly, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plans to bring two of Washington D.C.’s pro sports teams to Virginia.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin will announce a $2 billion entertainment district in Alexandria at Potomac Yard.

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Gov. Youngkin said.

The district will feature an arena for both the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards, a Monumental Sports Network media studio, a Wizards practice facility, hotels, restaurants, and retail.

To learn more about the project, click here.

