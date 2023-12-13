Toy and clothing drive underway for young patients in hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, Carilion Children’s Hospital and the Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Inpatient Unit are joining forces to host a toy and clothing drive for hospitalized children and teens.

These units stay busy through the holidays, and this drive is meant to help brighten a patient stay for those who are away from home.

Here @ Home welcomed Sarah Kress, Child Life Specialist with Carilion Children’s Hospital, to talk about the toy drive. She was joined by Kari Decker, manager of Carilion Mental Health, to talk about the importance of giving to Carilion Children’s Hospital and Adolescent Mental Health inpatients.

The most needed items are listed below along with instructions on how to donate. If you want your gifts to go to a specific patient population (Children’s Hospital or Mental Health), note that with your donation.

Donations are accepted throughout the year, but in order to ensure they are delivered to patients for Christmas, please make your donation no later than Wednesday, Dec. 20

Drop off unwrapped toys in the donation box at Entrance 1 of Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center (4348 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Donations for Carilion Mental Health may also be dropped off at 2017 S. Jefferson St. in Roanoke if preferred from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Or you can schedule a drop off with Carilion’s Child Life Department by calling 540-981-8099 or emailing cjholtzhauer@carilionclinic.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.