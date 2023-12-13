Two arrested in connection with fentanyl ingested by elementary students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with fentanyl that was ingested by at least seven students at Central Elementary School in Amherst County Tuesday.

That’s according to Dr. William Wells, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools. Names have not yet been released.

Wells said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office tested a bag of gummies twice and it tested positive both times for fentanyl. He stressed the gummies the kids ate did not test positive for fentanyl, but there were traces found on the bag they came in.

All five of the students taken to a hospital Tuesday for treatment were released the same day and are recovering, according to Wells. Their symptoms included nausea, vomiting and being tired.

