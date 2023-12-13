Veterans care center in Roanoke renamed for two Vietnam War heroes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke has a new name, honoring two heroes from the Vietnam War.

A ceremony Tuesday morning honored the courageous service of U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis and U.S. Navy Captain Red McDaniel.

Both men were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony that included remarks by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and the unfurling of a banner with the facility’s new name: The Davis and McDaniel Veterans Care Center.

The two men said they were pleased to have their names associated with a facility that serves fellow veterans.

“I tell you as many hospitals as I’ve walked through with veterans, this is amazing,” Davis told reporters.

“It’s incredible,” McDaniel said. “One of four in Virginia and it provides a great service for all veterans.”

Davis received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his brave and selfless actions in combat.

McDaniel was a naval aviator shot down over North Vietnam. He spent six years as a Prisoner of War.

“They’re extraordinary men, extraordinary men, who consistently put others’ well-being ahead of their own, and that’s what a hero is all about,” Gov. Youngkin said after the ceremony. “It is about service, and these men represent service like very few others can.”

Davis and McDaniel said they hope their joint honor brings more recognition to Vietnam veterans and helps to bring together people of all races.

“That’s the thing we ought to believe about America,” Davis said. “We have a way of coming together even when we don’t want to.”

“And I’m hoping this event will bring our nation together as one people,” McDaniel said, “one nation under God.”

With the renaming of the Roanoke facility the three veterans care centers now operating in Virginia, and a fourth under construction have all been named in honor of military heroes with ties to the Commonwealth.

