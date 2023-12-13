Virginia-made products make great gifts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re still having a hard time finding that perfect gift for your friends and family - why not pick up a Virginia-made gift?

Becky Ellis is a Food and Wine Writer.. and joins us on Here @ Home to go over some of her top picks..

Becky mentions Shortbread from Kind Baking Company and a bag of ground coffee from RND Coffee (both shops are in the Wasena neighborhood). as a great host or hostess gift. The host can enjoy coffee and shortbread/cookies/muffins the morning after the party.

If your host enjoys bourbon, give him/her a bottle of Virginia bourbon and some “cubes” from Lucky Restaurant (frozen cubes with flavors that enhance the flavor of the bourbon as they melt) – sold at Crystal Spring Grocery and Gladheart Wines and Brews.

There is a Virginia-made vodka too – Cirrus Vodka made in Richmond.

Gift baskets abound this time of year. Some of my favorites are from Crystal Spring Grocery and Wine Gourmet.

You can build a custom basket with Virginia foods and wine.

Stocking Stuffers: Virginia made food and wine make fabulous stocking stuffers.

Virginia maple syrup, Virginia peanuts, Jamison’s Orchard hard candy, Nancy’s truffles.

Storied Goods Celebration Sparkle Sugar Cubes are the perfect stocking stuffer! Makes your champagne, cocktail or tea sparkle! Order these on-line from Storied Goods.

Peanuts: Medmont Merchantile (Wine Gourmet) and Dilly Dally have a large variety of canned nuts. Dilly Dally has the Christmas motif cans of Virginia Diner peanuts. Extra large can of Feridies Trail Mix (Wine Gourmet) will be a great gift for football fans.

Virginia hard apple cider (Gladheart Wines and Brews) with Alexis’ cheese wafers.

Virginia wine and sparkling wine sold at Wine Gourmet and Gladheart Wines and Brews.

Roanoker Magazine subscription – give the latest copy of the magazine along with a Christmas card letting them know you’ve given them a subscription.

Follow Becky for more visit her blog: biscuitsandbubbly.com and follow her on Instagram: biscuits.n.bubbly.

