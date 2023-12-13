Virginia Tech Basketball and Carilion Children’s team up for Shoes for Hope event

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Pediatrics teamed up with Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball as part of the NCAA “Coaches vs. Cancer” initiative Wednesday morning.

Athletes and patients shared the court to paint shoes at the “Shoes for Hope” event.

“Shoes for Hope” is Virginia Tech’s contribution to the “Coaches vs. Cancer” program. The program aims to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Coaches and staff members from basketball teams across the division wear shoes that support the cause for a designated game.

It gives children at the hospital the chance to meet with players, and athletes a chance to contribute to a cause bigger than the game.

“It’s awesome,” said Hunter Cattoor, a graduate student and guard for Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball. “To take the time away from basketball, and kind of in the real world with these kids, and kinda enjoy time with them. It means a lot to them, but I think it means more to us.”

Shoes will be worn by the women’s team on January 7 and by the men’s team on January 13.

Following the games, shoes can be purchased and proceeds will go towards pediatric hematology and oncology patients at Carilion.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.