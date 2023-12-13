Will we have a White Christmas? Here are the odds in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Unfortunately, the odds don’t look to be in our favor this year.

Christmas is now less than two weeks away, and many of us are making plans for the holidays. Now that we’re getting closer, we can look at long-range data to get idea if there is snow in our future.

There are two definitions of a White Christmas:

There needs to be at least one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Or, there needs to be at least one inch of falling snow on Dec. 25.

OUR LAST WHITE CHRISTMAS

Since records began, Roanoke has experienced 16 White Christmases. Our last one was three years ago in 2020, when we had one inch of snow on the ground.

The most notable year, however, is 1969. We picked up a whopping 14.6 inches of snow on Christmas Day.

Here is some footage from our WDBJ archives:

OUR ODDS OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS IN 2023

The two key ingredients for a White Christmas are cold air and enough moisture to produce winter precipitation.

Our region typically has a 5-10% chance of getting snow on Christmas Day in any given year. Those probabilities increase in the New River Valley and the Highlands. Snowshoe Mountain Resort has a 60% chance, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Probability of a White Christmas (WDBJ7 Weather)

The Climate Prediction Center released their outlook from December 20 through 26, and temperatures are looking much warmer than average across the country.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (WDBJ7 Weather)

Also, we’re likely going to trend drier than average in our area.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (WDBJ7 Weather)

In summary, it’s very unlikely we’ll see snow on Christmas Day this year. But, don’t give up on the chance of snow just yet.

We’re expecting an average to above-average winter. In case you missed it, click here for our 2023-24 Winter Weather Outlook.

