After years in the making, construction to soon begin on community-led Westmoreland Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After many years of planning and raising money, construction will soon begin on a new park in Danville.

Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Westmoreland Park Thursday morning.

The group started the fundraising campaign to redevelop the former Westmoreland School property in 2016. Over the past seven years, they raised around $700,000 to make the dream a reality.

“To tell you the truth, it’s one of those things where I think later I’ll probably realize that we finally got it to this point,” said Clyde Mccoy, President of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization. “I mean, all week long preparing for it and everything kept my mind busy.”

“I feel estatic,” said Dr. Gary Miller, Vice Mayor and Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization member. “This is something we’ve been working at. It’s been a hard struggle.”

The group is made up of over 50 community members who work together to preserve and improve the historic African American neighborhood.

“You’re talking about history that has come through here. Martin Luther King and Thurgood Marshall have been through here. These are names that a lot of times you don’t see in the history books, the fact that they’ve been through through this neighborhood in the past as far as civil rights,” added Mccoy.

The park will feature a large sheltered area, a playground, and two full-size basketball courts.

They are currently fundraising for the second phase, which will include a memorial walking trail. Personalized bricks can be purchased online at wnopark.com.

“It’s just going to be a good community base, and that community base is also going to cover a lot of history. You’re talking about a situation where they can read history while they’re walking. So, it’s going to be functional in a lot of different ways,” said McCoy.

Construction will officially begin in January and they expect the park to open by Memorial Day weekend.

