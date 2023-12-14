Blue Ridge Poison Center talks prevention tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opioids and other drugs are finding their way into our schools, but instead of scaring families, the Blue Ridge Poison Center wants to empower them to protect their children.

The conversation with Education Coordinator Kristin Wenger happened just days after five Amherst County fourth grade students were hospitalized for fentanyl exposure at school.

“Fentanyl is an opioid that’s 100 times more powerful than morphine, as little as two grams, which is enough to fit on the point of a pencil could be a deadly dose,” Wenger said.

The school district reported all students have recovered from their symptoms, but Wenger said this is an important reminder for families that prevention is key.

“I would say that if you have any, any substances of concern, or any prescription medicine or even over-the-counter medicine at all in your home, this product needs to be stored up high out of the sight and reach of children, preferably in a locked container so that they cannot get their hands on it when they’re curious,” Wenger said.

Blue Ridge Poison Center explained another concern they have revolves around marijuana and THC exposure.

America’s Poison Centers releases a look at the nationwide data on calls into poison control offices. In five years, from 2017 to 2022, the organization saw a nearly-180 percent jump in calls related to children exposed to cannabis edibles.

“I would just like to remind everyone that at the moment in Virginia, the cannabis industry is unregulated,” Wenger said. “It’s kind of the wild wild west out there right now with cannabis, so please use with caution, in addition to keeping them out of the hands of your children.”

Mindfulness is important and that means taking another look at your storage or keeping certain substances out of your home altogether.

“Prevention works. It works,” Wenger said. “And when it comes to preventing poisoning for children, the best thing is to keep everything where they can’t get to it, or to keep it out of your home altogether. If it’s not there, they can’t get their hands on it.”

The Blue Ridge Poison Center is a 24/7 hotline that offers free, confidential help to families who call. The hotline number is 1-800-222-1222.

