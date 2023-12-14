ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community. That’s the goal of the holiday initiative from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Antonio Hash and Community Relations Specialist Tameka Paige talk to Here @ Home about Caring for Generations, a holiday drive focused on seniors and youth with the city.

For several weeks they have been accepting nominations for those seniors and youth whom people believe could use a little bit of holiday cheer.

Next week, they plan on going to multiple neighborhoods delivering packages to seniors. They will also be greeting parents, kids, and families who were nominated to get a bike.

Sheriff Hall and Paige talk about what it means to the agency to be able to collaborate with the public and ensure those that may otherwise be forgotten or not be able to receive that special gift, can now do so.

