Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Caring for Generations

Caring for Generations
Caring for Generations(Caring for Generations)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community. That’s the goal of the holiday initiative from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Antonio Hash and Community Relations Specialist Tameka Paige talk to Here @ Home about Caring for Generations, a holiday drive focused on seniors and youth with the city.

For several weeks they have been accepting nominations for those seniors and youth whom people believe could use a little bit of holiday cheer.

Next week, they plan on going to multiple neighborhoods delivering packages to seniors. They will also be greeting parents, kids, and families who were nominated to get a bike.

Sheriff Hall and Paige talk about what it means to the agency to be able to collaborate with the public and ensure those that may otherwise be forgotten or not be able to receive that special gift, can now do so.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
First Alert: Another soaking rain event may affect us by Sunday.
Strong storm to bring a soaking rain and wind Sunday; First Alert Weather Day issued
Odds of a White Christmas
Will we have a White Christmas? Here are the odds in Southwest Virginia
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 14, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 14, 2023
Hayden Floyd was one of five children who went to the hospital after being exposed to the...
“It reached a whole other level of fear.” Mother of elementary student exposed to fentanyl raises awareness of drug’s danger
Virginia Tech Teams with Carilion for Shoes For Hope
Virginia Tech Teams with Carilion for Shoes For Hope
What's Good, Roanoke?
What's Good, Roanoke?