Cortland takes on defending champ North Central in Stagg Bowl’s return to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 2017, the Stagg Bowl is returning to Salem Stadium this Friday.

In their first ever appearance in the title game, the Cortland Red Dragons will look to dethrone defending champion North Central Cardinals.

“This has been a special year,” begins Cole Burgess, Cortland Senior wide receiver.

“I’ve been here since 2018, and back when I first came here as a freshman, it was a good team. We’ve always been pretty successful, but lately, this year especially, we’ve separated from the rest of the pack. It’s just a great time to be a red dragon.”

“It feels great to be back, something we work for all year,” adds Luke Lehnen, North Central senior quarterback. “The culture we’ve built here, the championship mindset that we have, has really helped our program grow, making it to the Stagg Bowl four years in a row. I think that says a lot about the team we have and the culture we’ve been building.”

North Central has only lost two football games since 2019, but Cortland enters the championship bout hot, carrying an 11 game winning streak.

“We respect North Central, we respect their coaching staff and how they play and you know, they’ve been here before we haven’t,” explains Cortland coach Curt Fitzpatrick.

“We’re going to focus on playing our very best. I think that’s the best way to play in a game like this is just to see big, focus small. We’ve been saying that all playoff. It’s a big stage. But focus on the small things, focus on the details focus on how we playing our game, then whatever happens, happens.”

“It’s a national championship,” notes North Central leader Brad Spencer. “Any team of the 32, if you’re here playing this week, you’re phenomenal. They’re well coached, they play really hard. They’re sound.”

While there may be a few butterflies on before championship kickoff at 7 this Friday, both squads are prepared for the moment, experience or not.

“There’s probably a little advantage with the nerves and focus and all that stuff, but probably not. Nothing too crazy,” explains senior receiver Cardinal DeAngelo Hardy

“We’re definitely not intimidated to play on a big stage,” touts junior Cortland QB Zac Boyes. “We’re not intimidated to go out there and put on for New York and go play our style of football. You can’t ignore it, you got to embrace it, right. It is a big stage, at the end of the day is just another football game. You got to be the play your best you can’t let the emotions get you emotionally drunk. You just got to keep it cool and play your style and, hopefully, you can control the controllables and hopefully it ends in a good a good way.”

Kickoff between North Central and Cortland is scheduled for 7:00 on Friday at Salem Stadium.

