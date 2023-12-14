Birthdays
Framatome investing $49.4 million in Lynchburg facility; creating 515 jobs

Virginia flag (FILE)
Virginia flag (FILE)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Framatome, a nuclear energy company, is investing $49.4 million to expand and enhance its facility in Lynchburg, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The investment will create 515 jobs.

“We are building the world’s leading nuclear energy hub right here in Virginia, thanks to the continued growth of industry leaders like Framatome,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is implementing an All-of-the-Above Energy Plan to ensure abundant, reliable, affordable, and clean energy, and Framatome is key to increasing our workforce in this critical technology for our future. Virginia can set the standard when it comes to energy innovation and has a pipeline of world-class talent prepared to meet demand.”

Framatome designers, services, and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with this project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

