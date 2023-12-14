Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces new nuclear energy economic development

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Lynchburg Thursday, announcing the city’s new partnership with a nuclear facility that will create over 500 jobs.

Youngkin took the stage to announce this $49.4 million expansion in Lynchburg.

The plan is to build the world’s leading nuclear energy hub right here in Virginia.

“What really feeds an economy is reliable fordable and increasingly clean power. We are hitting the accelerator in Virginia, we are hitting the accelerator. And let me tell you, there are no plans to interrupt our ascending momentum,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin said there’s a high demand for more clean nuclear power.

“Yes, more natural gas, we need more wind and solar. And we mean north, we need more carbon and hydrogen innovation. But let me be clear, we need more nuclear power in the Commonwealth of Virginia.” added Youngkin.

Framatome CEO Kathy Williams says the money will go into expanding the three facilities in Lynchburg, increasing training facilities, and increasing the technology.

“We know this project is crucial to us meeting the future energy needs and supporting the industry, decarbonization strategies. But it’s also key to the attraction of future talent and the retention of our very dedicated current Framatome employees,” said Williams.

There are only 2,200 employees in North America, with 1,300 in Lynchburg, With the expansion, the number will hit nearly 2,000.

Williams said they are hiring engineers, support staff, and techs to operate everything in the plant. She said the starting salary would be over $100 thousand.

Youngkin also approved a $5 million grant to assist the City of Lynchburg with recruitment and hiring staff.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.